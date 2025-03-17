Deep Dive Into Terex Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Terex (NYSE:TEX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Terex, presenting an average target of $52.33, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Highlighting a 10.81% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $58.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Terex by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $45.00 $48.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $59.00 $63.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $60.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $48.00 $57.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $52.00 $59.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $58.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Terex. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Terex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Terex's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Terex's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Terex analyst ratings.

Get to Know Terex Better

Terex Corp is a manufacturer of materials processing machinery, waste and recycling solutions, mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs), and equipment for the electric utility industry. The company designs builds, and supports products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, waste and recycling, minerals and materials management, construction, and the entertainment industry. The products are manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and sold all over the world. The company reports business in the following segments: (i) Materials Processing, (ii) Aerial Work Platforms, and (iii) Environmental Solutions Group.

Terex: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Terex's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.47% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Terex's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.16%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terex's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terex's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, Terex faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

