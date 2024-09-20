Deep Dive Into Terex Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Terex (NYSE:TEX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $64.0, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average has decreased by 3.9% from the previous average price target of $66.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Terex is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $63.00 $74.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $62.00 $72.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $59.00 $67.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $72.00 $64.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $74.00 $68.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $65.00 $59.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Neutral $67.00 $58.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Lowers Hold $55.00 $68.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $59.00 $63.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $73.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Announces Neutral $60.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Terex. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Terex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Terex

Terex is a top manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing equipment, and specialty equipment, such as material handlers, cranes, and concrete mixer trucks. Its current composition is a result of numerous acquisitions over several decades and a recent shift to focus on its two core segments after divesting a handful of underperforming businesses. Terex's remaining segments see heavy demand in nonresidential construction as well as in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and materials management.

A Deep Dive into Terex's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Terex's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.53% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.91%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Terex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

