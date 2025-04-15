Deep Dive Into Tenet Healthcare Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $161.0, a high estimate of $177.00, and a low estimate of $137.00. This current average represents a 7.11% decrease from the previous average price target of $173.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Tenet Healthcare among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Ha |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $137.00|$153.00 | |Jason Cassorla |Guggenheim |Announces |Buy | $165.00|- | |Craig Hettenbach |Morgan Stanley |Announces |Overweight | $165.00|- | |Sarah James |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $177.00|$177.00 | |Andrew Mok |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $161.00|$190.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tenet Healthcare's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates acute and specialty hospitals (47 as of December 2024) and over 500 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the US, primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Tenet Healthcare's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Tenet Healthcare's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.71% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tenet Healthcare's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenet Healthcare's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tenet Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.16.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

