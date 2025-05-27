Deep Dive Into Teladoc Health Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Teladoc Health and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $9.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has decreased by 16.03% from the previous average price target of $11.23.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Teladoc Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $9.00 $10.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $10.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $10.00 $13.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Hold $8.00 $9.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $7.00 $8.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Neutral $8.75 $11.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Lowers Hold $8.00 $10.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.50 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $13.00 $16.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $12.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teladoc Health compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teladoc Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Teladoc Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Teladoc Health Better

Teladoc Health Inc is engaged in virtual care, forging a new healthcare experience with Better convenience, outcomes, and value. Its mission is to empower all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue is generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems.

Teladoc Health's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Teladoc Health faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.59% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teladoc Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -14.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teladoc Health's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teladoc Health's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, Teladoc Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

