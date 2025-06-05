Deep Dive Into Targa Resources Stock: Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Ratings for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $207.36, a high estimate of $244.00, and a low estimate of $178.00. Highlighting a 2.68% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $213.07.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Targa Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $197.00 $193.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Outperform $212.00 $218.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $193.00 $199.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $178.00 $206.00 Shneur Gershuni UBS Lowers Buy $228.00 $259.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Buy $197.00 $227.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $191.00 $199.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $194.00 $218.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $199.00 $201.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Outperform $218.00 $226.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $206.00 $211.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $211.00 $204.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $235.00 $220.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $244.00 $202.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Targa Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Targa Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Targa Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Targa Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Targa Resources Better

Targa Resources is a midstream firm that primarily operates gathering and processing assets with substantial positions in the Permian, Stack, Scoop, and Bakken plays. It has fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu and operates a liquefied petroleum gas export terminal. The Grand Prix natural gas liquids pipeline is another important asset.

Targa Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Targa Resources's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.02%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Targa Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Targa Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Targa Resources's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, Targa Resources faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

