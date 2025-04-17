Deep Dive Into Take-Two Interactive Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $223.45, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Observing a 14.71% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $194.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Take-Two Interactive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brian Nowak |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $210.00|$215.00 | |Edward Woo |Ascendiant Capital |Raises |Buy | $270.00|$172.00 | |Wyatt Swanson |DA Davidson |Announces |Buy | $250.00|- | |Michael Pachter |Wedbush |Maintains |Outperform | $215.00|$215.00 | |Mike Hickey |Benchmark |Raises |Buy | $225.00|$210.00 | |Eric Sheridan |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $230.00|$205.00 | |Andrew Marok |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $220.00|$190.00 | |Clay Griffin |MoffettNathanson |Raises |Neutral | $170.00|$156.00 | |Christopher Schoell |UBS |Raises |Buy | $230.00|$175.00 | |Martin Yang |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $215.00|$190.00 | |Drew Crum |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $223.00|$220.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Take-Two Interactive compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Take-Two Interactive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Take-Two Interactive's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Take-Two Interactive analyst ratings.

Discovering Take-Two Interactive: A Closer Look

Take-Two is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games, with labels including Rockstar, 2K, and Zynga. Grand Theft Auto is the firm's biggest franchise, accounting for about 30% of total sales for the past decade. NBA 2K is the industry's dominant basketball video game, with Take-Two releasing a new version annually. Other notable franchises include Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and Civilization. Typically, more than three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales. Since acquiring Zynga in 2022, mobile makes up about half of total sales.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Take-Two Interactive

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Take-Two Interactive faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.48% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Take-Two Interactive's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -9.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Take-Two Interactive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.18%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Take-Two Interactive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.97%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Take-Two Interactive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.72, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

