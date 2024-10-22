Deep Dive Into Take-Two Interactive Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $191.73, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $179.00. Marking an increase of 0.61%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $190.56.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Take-Two Interactive among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Karnovsky JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $195.00 $200.00 Drew Crum Stifel Raises Buy $191.00 $175.00 Hamilton Faber Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $194.00 - Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Maintains Buy $185.00 $185.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Mohammed Khallouf HSBC Announces Buy $179.00 - Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $185.00 $185.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Take-Two Interactive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Take-Two Interactive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Take-Two Interactive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Take-Two Interactive's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Take-Two Interactive analyst ratings.

About Take-Two Interactive

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of three wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by Grand Theft Auto and contains other well-known titles such as NBA 2K, Civilization, Borderlands, Bioshock, and Xcom. Zynga mobile titles include Farmville, Empires & Puzzles, and CSR Racing.

A Deep Dive into Take-Two Interactive's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Take-Two Interactive's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.16% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Take-Two Interactive's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Take-Two Interactive's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Take-Two Interactive's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Take-Two Interactive's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

