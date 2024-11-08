Deep Dive Into Sweetgreen Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $41.33, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.7% increase from the previous average price target of $37.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Sweetgreen's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $40.00 $40.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $43.00 $31.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $43.00 $39.00 Aisling Grueninger Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $39.00 $33.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sweetgreen. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sweetgreen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sweetgreen's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sweetgreen's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sweetgreen analyst ratings.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Inc is a next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

Sweetgreen's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Sweetgreen displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.83%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sweetgreen's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Dec 2021 William Blair Initiates Coverage On Outperform Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.