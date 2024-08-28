Deep Dive Into Stryker Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Stryker (NYSE:SYK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Stryker, revealing an average target of $370.73, a high estimate of $402.00, and a low estimate of $345.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.49% increase from the previous average price target of $368.91.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Stryker. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $374.00 $360.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $402.00 $374.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $345.00 $364.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $393.00 $392.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $360.00 $372.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Buy $365.00 $375.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Neutral $366.00 $351.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $386.00 $386.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $350.00 $345.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $372.00 $369.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $365.00 $370.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Stryker. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Stryker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Stryker's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The product portfolio includes hip and knee replacements, extremities, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, hospital beds and gurneys, and orthopedic robotics. Stryker remains one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Just over one fourth of Stryker's total revenue currently comes from outside the United States.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Stryker displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Stryker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stryker's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.24% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Stryker's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.62.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

