Deep Dive Into Stewart Information Servs Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $72.5, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.94% from the previous average price target of $69.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Stewart Information Servs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Soham Bhonsle BTIG Raises Buy $80.00 $68.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $61.00 $64.00 Soham Bhonsle BTIG Raises Buy $70.00 $68.00 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $79.00 $79.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Stewart Information Servs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stewart Information Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Stewart Information Servs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Stewart Information Servs

Stewart Information Services Corp is a customer-focused, title insurance and real estate services company offering products and services to home buyers and sellers, mortgage lenders and servicers, attorneys, and home builders. It has three operating segments; Title insurance and related services which generates key revenue, includes the functions of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also includes home and personal insurance services, Real estate solutions segment supports the real estate mortgage industry by providing appraisal management services, online notarization and closing solutions, credit, and real estate information services, search and valuation services. Corporate and other segment is comprised of parent holding company.

Stewart Information Servs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Stewart Information Servs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stewart Information Servs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stewart Information Servs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stewart Information Servs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Stewart Information Servs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.43. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

