Deep Dive Into Sprouts Farmers Market Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 5 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market, revealing an average target of $173.93, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $136.00. This current average has increased by 12.5% from the previous average price target of $154.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sprouts Farmers Market by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $172.00 $160.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $170.00 Michael Morris Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $185.00 $180.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $196.00 $195.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $160.00 $160.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $190.00 $163.00 Michael Morris Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $180.00 $185.00 Ken Goldman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $136.00 $131.00 Christopher Mandeville Jefferies Raises Hold $139.00 $119.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $180.00 $140.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $200.00 $174.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Neutral $146.00 $105.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $140.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $195.00 $132.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $185.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sprouts Farmers Market. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sprouts Farmers Market compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sprouts Farmers Market's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sprouts Farmers Market's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc offers a specialty grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspire wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment products paired with purpose-driven people. The company continues to bring products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. It approximately has 407 stores in nearly 23 states. The Company has one operating segment that is healthy grocery stores.

Sprouts Farmers Market's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Sprouts Farmers Market showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.53% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Sprouts Farmers Market's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprouts Farmers Market's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprouts Farmers Market's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.2%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.27.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for SFM

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

