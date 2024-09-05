Deep Dive Into Solventum Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Solventum, revealing an average target of $56.2, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Highlighting a 9.65% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $62.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Solventum. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $54.00 $48.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $69.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $70.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $48.00 $54.00 Travis Steed B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $60.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Solventum. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Solventum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Solventum's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Solventum's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Solventum analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Solventum

Solventum Corp is an independent healthcare company with a primary focus on addressing healthcare challenges. Its diverse product portfolio spans the healthcare industry, including medical solutions, oral care, health information systems, and separation and purification sciences.

Key Indicators: Solventum's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Solventum's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Solventum's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Solventum's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.61% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Solventum's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.9, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.