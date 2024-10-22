Deep Dive Into Snap-on Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $333.83, with a high estimate of $365.00 and a low estimate of $280.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.98% from the previous average price target of $309.17.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Snap-on. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Stember Roth MKM Raises Buy $365.00 $324.00 Elizabeth Suzuki B of A Securities Raises Underperform $280.00 $255.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Neutral $347.00 $290.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Raises Outperform $350.00 $325.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Buy $336.00 $336.00

Delving into Snap-on's Background

Snap-on manufactures premium tools and software for repair professionals. Hand tools are sold through a franchisee-operated mobile van network that serve auto technicians who purchase tools at their own expense. A unique element of its business model is that franchisees bear significant risk, as they must invest in the mobile van, inventory, and software. At the same time, franchisees extend personal credit directly to technicians on an individual tool basis. Snap-on currently operates three segments: repair systems and information, commercial and industrial, and tools. Its finance arm provides financing to franchisees to run their operations, which includes offering loans and leases for mobile vans.

A Deep Dive into Snap-on's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Snap-on's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.06% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Snap-on's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap-on's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap-on's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.2%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

