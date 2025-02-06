Deep Dive Into Skyworks Solutions Stock: Analyst Perspectives (19 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 19 analysts have released ratings for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 12 3 2 Last 30D 0 0 7 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 5 1 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $79.95, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average represents a 21.06% decrease from the previous average price target of $101.28.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Skyworks Solutions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $70.00 $92.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Lowers Hold $62.00 $105.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $72.00 $87.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $70.00 $85.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $80.00 $120.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $60.00 $88.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $65.00 $110.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $62.00 $105.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Underweight $70.00 $80.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Sell $84.00 $72.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Sell $72.00 $83.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $85.00 $95.00 Anthony Stoss Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $105.00 $140.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Underweight $80.00 $87.00 Peter Peng JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $100.00 $120.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $105.00 $127.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $100.00 $110.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $87.00 $117.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Announces Hold $90.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

Key Indicators: Skyworks Solutions's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Skyworks Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.9% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.9%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Skyworks Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

