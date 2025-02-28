Deep Dive Into Skyward Specialty Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ:SKWD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $58.83, along with a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.3% from the previous average price target of $54.83.

The standing of Skyward Specialty among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $62.00 $60.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $61.00 $54.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $60.00 $53.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $60.00 $59.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $57.00 $58.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $45.00

Delving into Skyward Specialty's Background

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is a specialty insurance company that delivers commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The firm has one reportable segment through which it offers a broad array of insurance coverages to several market niches. It operates multiple lines of business, including general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident, health, property, surety, and workers' compensation.

Understanding the Numbers: Skyward Specialty's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Skyward Specialty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Skyward Specialty's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skyward Specialty's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Skyward Specialty's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

