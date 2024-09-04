Deep Dive Into Sitio Royalties Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Sitio Royalties (NYSE:STR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $29.75, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. A decline of 0.83% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Sitio Royalties by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $32.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $27.00 $29.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $31.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sitio Royalties. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sitio Royalties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sitio Royalties's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sitio Royalties's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Sitio Royalties Corp is a pure-play mineral and royalty company. The group focuses on investing in mineral and royalty interests in the Permian and other productive U.S. oil basins.

Key Indicators: Sitio Royalties's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sitio Royalties displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Sitio Royalties's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.63%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sitio Royalties's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sitio Royalties's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sitio Royalties's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.7.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

