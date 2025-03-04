Deep Dive Into Silence Therapeutics Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $45.0, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. A 23.51% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $58.83.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Silence Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $67.00 Richard Law Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $4.00 $6.00 Richard Law Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $6.00 - Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Silence Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Silence Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Silence Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Silence Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Silence Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Silence Therapeutics PLC is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel molecules incorporating short-interfering ribonucleic acid. its pipeline products are; SLN360 therapy designed to temporarily block a specific gene's message that would otherwise trigger an unwanted effect. By silencing the LPA gene, the levels of Lp(a) are lowered, which in turn is expected to lower the risks of heart diseases, heart attacks, and strokes, and SLN124 therapy aims to temporarily silence TMPRSS6, a gene that prevents the liver from producing a particular hormone that controls iron levels in the body hepcidin. As hepcidin increases, iron levels in the blood are expected to decrease, which may increase the production of healthy red blood cells, thereby reducing anemia.

Silence Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Silence Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1491.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Silence Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 58.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Silence Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Silence Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.6%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Silence Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

