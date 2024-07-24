Deep Dive Into Sherwin-Williams Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $375.2, a high estimate of $410.00, and a low estimate of $355.00. This current average represents a 0.32% decrease from the previous average price target of $376.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Sherwin-Williams among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $386.00 $360.00 Kenneth Zener Keybanc Raises Overweight $410.00 $400.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $355.00 $385.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $360.00 $377.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $365.00 $360.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sherwin-Williams. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sherwin-Williams compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sherwin-Williams's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sherwin-Williams's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Sherwin-Williams: A Closer Look

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has over 5,000 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

A Deep Dive into Sherwin-Williams's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sherwin-Williams's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sherwin-Williams's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sherwin-Williams's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.0%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Sherwin-Williams's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.62. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

