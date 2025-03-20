Deep Dive Into Shake Shack Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Shake Shack, presenting an average target of $137.85, a high estimate of $159.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.09% increase from the previous average price target of $131.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Shake Shack. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $105.00 $107.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $154.00 $143.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Neutral $125.00 $115.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Hold $110.00 $128.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Neutral $130.00 $130.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $143.00 $149.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Hold $128.00 $115.00 Jeff Farmer Gordon Haskett Announces Buy $154.00 - Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $149.00 $147.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Neutral $140.00 $130.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $155.00 $145.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $159.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shake Shack. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Shake Shack compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Shake Shack's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Shake Shack's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Shake Shack analyst ratings.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stand. It serves a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order, and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water.

Shake Shack: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Shake Shack's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Shake Shack's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shake Shack's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shake Shack's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Shake Shack's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.72, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SHAK

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for SHAK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.