Deep Dive Into ServiceNow Stock: Analyst Perspectives (29 Ratings)

Ratings for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) were provided by 29 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 17 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 8 12 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $1008.52, a high estimate of $1150.00, and a low estimate of $900.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.54% increase from the previous average price target of $912.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of ServiceNow among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1050.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $1071.00 $1068.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $913.00 $906.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1045.00 $985.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $1025.00 $1000.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $990.00 $900.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $1040.00 $1020.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1000.00 $950.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1050.00 $1025.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1000.00 $850.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $1000.00 $980.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $950.00 $820.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $975.00 $900.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1000.00 $850.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $1075.00 $900.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $900.00 $780.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $960.00 $900.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $1000.00 $900.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $1068.00 $915.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $1020.00 $825.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $980.00 $850.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $1000.00 $850.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Buy $1100.00 $900.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $980.00 $890.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $1025.00 $860.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $950.00 $850.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $1055.00 $900.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1025.00 $935.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $900.00 $900.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ServiceNow. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ServiceNow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ServiceNow's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ServiceNow's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering ServiceNow: A Closer Look

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

ServiceNow: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ServiceNow's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.25% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ServiceNow's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ServiceNow's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ServiceNow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ServiceNow's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

