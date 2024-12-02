Deep Dive Into Sempra Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Sempra (NYSE:SRE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sempra, revealing an average target of $93.11, a high estimate of $99.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Observing a 6.85% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $87.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Sempra's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Overweight $99.00 $89.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $96.00 $87.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $88.00 $84.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $98.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $96.00 $93.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Overweight $89.00 $87.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $80.00 Ross Fowler B of A Securities Announces Buy $94.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $93.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sempra. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sempra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sempra's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sempra's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Sempra

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric distribute gas to more than 20 million customers, while Oncor serves more than 10 million Texas customers. Sempra Infrastructure partners, of which Sempra holds a controlling ownership, owns and operates liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Financial Milestones: Sempra's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Sempra's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.74%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Sempra's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sempra's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sempra's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

