Deep Dive Into Seadrill Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $71.5, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Highlighting a 1.38% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $72.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Seadrill is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $46.00 $50.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Seadrill. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Seadrill compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Seadrill's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Seadrill's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Seadrill Better

Seadrill Ltd is an offshore drilling contractor company. The company is engaged in providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The primary business of the company is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow to ultra-deepwater areas in both benign and harsh environments. The geographical segments of the company are the United States, Brazil, Angola, Norway, and others. The company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Seadrill: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Seadrill's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -29.17%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Seadrill's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 34.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Seadrill's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.43%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

