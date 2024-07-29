Deep Dive Into Seacoast Banking Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $27.6, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.15% increase from the previous average price target of $26.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Seacoast Banking's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $30.00 $24.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $31.00 $27.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $24.00 $25.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $27.00 $26.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $26.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Seacoast Banking. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Seacoast Banking compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Seacoast Banking's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Seacoast Banking's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Seacoast Banking analyst ratings.

About Seacoast Banking

Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a holding company for Seacoast National Bank. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage and insurance services to customers across Florida, and through mobile and online banking solutions. In addition, it provides services such as treasury management, brokerage, and credit facilities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Seacoast Banking

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Seacoast Banking's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.82% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Seacoast Banking's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Seacoast Banking's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Seacoast Banking's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Seacoast Banking's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SBCF

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 B. Riley Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral Apr 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SBCF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.