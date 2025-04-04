Deep Dive Into Savers Value Village Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Ratings for Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.75, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average represents a 4.44% decrease from the previous average price target of $11.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Savers Value Village. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $10.00 $11.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $13.00 $14.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Savers Value Village. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Savers Value Village. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Savers Value Village compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Savers Value Village compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Savers Value Village's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Savers Value Village's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Inc is a for-profit thrift operator in the United States and Canada. It purchases second hand textiles (i.e., clothing, bedding, and bath items), shoes, accessories, housewares, books, and other goods from its non-profit partners (NPPs), either directly from them or via on-site donations (OSDs) at Community Donation Centers at its stores. The company then processes, selects, prices, merchandise, and sells these items in its stores.

Savers Value Village: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Savers Value Village displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Savers Value Village's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Savers Value Village's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Savers Value Village's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Savers Value Village's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.09. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

