Deep Dive Into Safehold Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $24.83, along with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average represents a 11.86% decrease from the previous average price target of $28.17.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Safehold by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $32.00 $35.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $19.00 $20.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Richard Hill Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $30.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $24.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Safehold. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Safehold compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Safehold's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Safehold's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Safehold

Safehold Inc is a REIT that operates its business by acquiring, managing, and capitalizing ground leases. Ground leases are long-term contracts between the landlord (the Company) and a tenant or leaseholder. Ground leases generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that are net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Safehold

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Safehold's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.83% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Safehold's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Safehold's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.12%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Safehold's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Safehold's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.8, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

