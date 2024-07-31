Deep Dive Into Safehold Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $28.83, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Marking an increase of 2.34%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $28.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Safehold by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $25.00 $20.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $20.00 $22.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $29.00 $32.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $35.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Safehold. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Safehold compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Safehold's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Safehold's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc is a REIT that operates its business by acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. Ground leases are long-term contracts between the landlord (the Company) and a tenant or leaseholder. Ground leases generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

Safehold's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Safehold displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Safehold's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.97% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Safehold's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Safehold's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.78.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

