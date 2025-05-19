Deep Dive Into RxSight Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 4 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.69, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Highlighting a 27.51% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $39.58.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive RxSight. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $25.00 $17.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $18.00 - Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Neutral $16.00 $45.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $22.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $17.00 $40.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $35.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Lowers Buy $36.00 $60.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Lowers Hold $28.00 $33.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $40.00 $62.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Lowers Hold $33.00 $35.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $40.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to RxSight. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to RxSight. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RxSight compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RxSight compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for RxSight's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of RxSight's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on RxSight analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know RxSight Better

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated towards improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. It offers intraocular lens technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The company operates and manages its business in one reportable segment, the research and development, manufacture and sale of light adjustable lenses and related capital equipment.

A Deep Dive into RxSight's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining RxSight's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.41% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: RxSight's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -21.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): RxSight's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): RxSight's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, RxSight adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RXST

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage On Neutral Apr 2025 UBS Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for RXST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.