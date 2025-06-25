Deep Dive Into Rollins Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Rollins (NYSE:ROL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $60.0, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.75% from the previous average price target of $55.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Rollins among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $65.00 $63.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $63.00 $62.00 Stephanie Moore Jefferies Raises Buy $65.00 $55.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $50.00 $49.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $62.00 $52.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rollins. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Rollins compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Rollins's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Rollins's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Rollins

Rollins is a global leader in route-based pest control services, with operations primarily in the United States, as well as in North, Central, and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. Its portfolio of pest-control brands includes the prominent Orkin brand, a market leader in the US, which boasts near national coverage, and in Canada. Residential pest and termite prevention dominates the services provided by Rollins, owing to the group's ongoing focus on the US and Canadian markets.

Rollins: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rollins's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.91% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Rollins's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rollins's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.84%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rollins's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.65%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Rollins adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

