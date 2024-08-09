Deep Dive Into Rigetti Computing Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Rigetti Computing and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $2.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $3.00 and a low estimate of $2.00. This current average has decreased by 8.33% from the previous average price target of $3.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Rigetti Computing by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $2.00 $3.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $3.00 - David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Rigetti Computing. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Rigetti Computing compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rigetti Computing's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Rigetti Computing's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Rigetti Computing displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 38.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -680.64%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rigetti Computing's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -18.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rigetti Computing's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Rigetti Computing's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

