Deep Dive Into Raymond James Finl Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Raymond James Finl (NYSE:RJF) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $132.5, a high estimate of $141.00, and a low estimate of $126.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.92% from the previous average price target of $130.00.

The standing of Raymond James Finl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $126.00 $131.00 Mark McLaughlin B of A Securities Lowers Buy $141.00 $145.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $131.00 $132.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $132.00 $112.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Raymond James Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Raymond James Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Raymond James Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Raymond James Financial is a financial holding company whose major operations include wealth management, investment banking, asset management, and commercial banking. The company supports more than 8,000 employee and independent contractor financial advisors across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom with over $1.2 trillion of assets under administration as of September 2023. Approximately 90% of the company's revenue is from the U.S. and 70% is from the company's wealth-management segment.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Raymond James Finl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Raymond James Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Raymond James Finl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.38%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Raymond James Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Raymond James Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

