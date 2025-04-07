Deep Dive Into Range Resources Stock: Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

17 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 5 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Range Resources, revealing an average target of $41.53, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.46% increase from the previous average price target of $38.29.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Range Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Josh Silverstein |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $36.00|$41.00 | |John Freeman |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $55.00|$46.00 | |Devin McDermott |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $49.00|$40.00 | |Bertrand Hodee |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $37.00|$35.00 | |Arun Jayaram |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $45.00|$43.00 | |Mark Lear |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $33.00|$32.00 | |Betty Jiang |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $43.00|$40.00 | |Mike Scialla |Stephens & Co. |Raises |Overweight | $44.00|$43.00 | |Josh Silverstein |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $41.00|$39.00 | |Umang Choudhary |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $43.00|$39.00 | |Betty Jiang |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $40.00|$34.00 | |Mike Scialla |Stephens & Co. |Raises |Overweight | $43.00|$39.00 | |Mark Lear |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $32.00|$30.00 | |Cameron Bean |Scotiabank |Maintains |Sector Perform | $45.00|$45.00 | |Scott Hanold |RBC Capital |Maintains |Sector Perform | $40.00|$40.00 | |Bertrand Hodee |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $35.00|$31.00 | |Doug Leggate |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $45.00|$34.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Range Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Range Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Range Resources compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Range Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Range Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Range Resources's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Range Resources analyst ratings.

Delving into Range Resources's Background

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2024, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.18 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 68% of production.

Range Resources: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Range Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Range Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.46.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RRC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for RRC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.