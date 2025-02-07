Deep Dive Into Prothena Corp Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Prothena Corp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $51.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Highlighting a 18.73% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $63.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Prothena Corp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Olson Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $48.00 $84.00 Rudy Li Chardan Capital Announces Buy $40.00 - Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $22.00 $26.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Prothena Corp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Prothena Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Prothena Corp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Prothena Corp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Prothena Corp Better

Prothena Corp PLC is a biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating rare neurodegenerative and peripheral amyloid diseases. The company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

Key Indicators: Prothena Corp's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Prothena Corp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -98.86%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Prothena Corp's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6082.58%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -10.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prothena Corp's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -9.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Prothena Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

