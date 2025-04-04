Deep Dive Into PNC Financial Services Gr Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $210.27, a high estimate of $257.00, and a low estimate of $188.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.59%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of PNC Financial Services Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $208.00 $216.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $189.00 $212.50 Saul Martinez HSBC Lowers Buy $202.00 $206.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $230.00 $235.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $200.00 $235.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $188.00 $211.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $208.00 $199.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $200.00 $200.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $216.00 $215.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Announces Hold $215.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $257.00 $229.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PNC Financial Services Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PNC Financial Services Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PNC Financial Services Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering PNC Financial Services Gr: A Closer Look

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking across the United States.

PNC Financial Services Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: PNC Financial Services Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PNC Financial Services Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): PNC Financial Services Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.73%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PNC Financial Services Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.27%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PNC Financial Services Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.13.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

