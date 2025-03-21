Deep Dive Into Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.8, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average represents a 4.2% decrease from the previous average price target of $23.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Plymouth Industrial REIT. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitch Germain Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $24.00 $24.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Outperform $20.00 $21.00 Mitch Germain Citizens Capital Markets Lowers Market Outperform $24.00 $27.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $19.00 $20.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Plymouth Industrial REIT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Plymouth Industrial REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Plymouth Industrial REIT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc is a full-service, vertically integrated, self-administered, and self-managed Maryland corporation. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties, located in secondary and primary markets across the United States. The company has one reportable segment, which is Industrial properties. The majority of its property portfolio is spread across Florida, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Illinois and Georgia, among others. It receives income from the rental revenue through its properties.

Plymouth Industrial REIT: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Plymouth Industrial REIT's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.33%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 307.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plymouth Industrial REIT's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 28.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plymouth Industrial REIT's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, Plymouth Industrial REIT adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

