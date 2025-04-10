Deep Dive Into Plains GP Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $21.0, along with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $19.75, the current average has increased by 6.33%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Plains GP Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Theresa Chen |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $18.00|$19.00 | |Robert Kad |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $23.00|$19.00 | |Justin Jenkins |Raymond James |Raises |Strong Buy | $24.00|$23.00 | |Theresa Chen |Barclays |Raises |Underweight | $19.00|$18.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Plains GP Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Plains GP Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Plains GP Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Plains GP Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Plains GP Holdings analyst ratings.

Get to Know Plains GP Holdings Better

Plains GP Holdings LP provides transportation, storage, processing, fractionation, and marketing services for crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, liquefied petroleum gas, and related products. The group manages its operations through two operating segments: Crude Oil and NGL.

Plains GP Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Plains GP Holdings's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.33%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.09%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plains GP Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plains GP Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Plains GP Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.87. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

