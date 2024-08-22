Deep Dive Into Penumbra Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $201.0, a high estimate of $265.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This current average has decreased by 21.44% from the previous average price target of $255.85.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Penumbra is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $200.00 $178.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $187.00 $232.00 David Rescott Baird Lowers Outperform $180.00 $231.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $205.00 $289.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $230.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $260.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $176.00 $272.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $150.00 $289.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $178.00 $265.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $230.00 $280.00 Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $210.00 $235.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $232.00 $265.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Buy $265.00 $300.00

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Penumbra's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Penumbra's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Penumbra's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.11%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penumbra's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Penumbra's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

