Deep Dive Into Paylocity Holding Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Ratings for Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 6 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Paylocity Holding and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $238.93, accompanied by a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $190.00. Marking an increase of 5.92%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $225.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Paylocity Holding by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $204.00|$231.00 | | Allan Verkhovski |Scotiabank |Announces |Sector Perform | $190.00|- | |Siti Panigrahi |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $220.00|$245.00 | |Patrick Walravens |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $270.00|$270.00 | |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $231.00|$214.00 | |Samad Samana |Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $255.00|$240.00 | |Patrick Walravens |JMP Securities |Raises |Market Outperform| $270.00|$250.00 | |Brian Peterson |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $265.00|$215.00 | |Brad Reback |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $250.00|$220.00 | |Kevin Mcveigh |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $220.00|$211.00 | |Jason Celino |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $250.00|$220.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Raises |Buy | $250.00|$220.00 | |Arvind Ramnani |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $254.00|$212.00 | |Jason Celino |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $220.00|$210.00 | |Siti Panigrahi |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $235.00|$200.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Paylocity Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Paylocity Holding compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Paylocity Holding's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Paylocity Holding

Paylocity is a provider of payroll and human capital management solutions servicing small- to midsize clients in the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and targets businesses with 10-5,000 employees and services about 39,000 clients as of fiscal 2024. Alongside core payroll services, Paylocity offers HCM solutions such as time and attendance and recruiting software as well as workplace collaboration and communication tools.

Financial Insights: Paylocity Holding

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Paylocity Holding's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.51% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Paylocity Holding's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paylocity Holding's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.29%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Paylocity Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

