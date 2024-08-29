Deep Dive Into Patrick Industries Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $134.5, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $114.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.61% from the previous average price target of $121.60.

The standing of Patrick Industries among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Albanese Benchmark Announces Buy $145.00 - Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Raises Neutral $114.00 $108.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Raises Outperform $135.00 $125.00 Brett Andress Keybanc Raises Overweight $135.00 $125.00 Craig Kennison Baird Raises Outperform $128.00 $120.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00

Patrick Industries Inc makes and sells building products and materials for recreational vehicles and manufactured housing. The company is organized into two segments based on product type: manufacturing and distribution. The manufacturing segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells laminated and vinyl products that include furniture, shelving, cabinets, bath fixtures, and countertops. The distribution segment sells prefinished wall and ceiling panels, as well as electrical and plumbing products for the RV and manufactured housing industries. One of the firm's RV customers makes up a portion of revenue.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Patrick Industries displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Patrick Industries's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Patrick Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Patrick Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.38, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

