Deep Dive Into Parker Hannifin Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $634.2, a high estimate of $691.00, and a low estimate of $520.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $606.00, the current average has increased by 4.65%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Parker Hannifin among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $691.00 $633.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Hold $520.00 $500.00 Tim Thein Raymond James Raises Outperform $650.00 $610.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $656.00 $620.00 Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $645.00 $595.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $640.00 $600.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $673.00 $621.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $654.00 $622.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $613.00 $629.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $600.00 $630.00

Delving into Parker Hannifin's Background

Parker Hannifin is an industrial conglomerate operating through two segments: diversified industrial, which serves a variety of end markets, and aerospace systems, which sells engine and actuation components. The diversified industrial segment consists of six groups, including engineered materials (sealing devices), filtration (filters and systems monitoring and removing contaminants from liquids and gases), fluid connectors (valves, couplings, and other fittings), instrumentation (flow manufacturing components and fluid control applications), and motion systems (hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components in industrial machinery and equipment). The segment boasts 17,100 independent distributors, and about 40% of its business occurs outside the United States.

Parker Hannifin: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Parker Hannifin's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Parker Hannifin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Parker Hannifin's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.63% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Parker Hannifin's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Parker Hannifin's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

