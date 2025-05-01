Deep Dive Into Oshkosh Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Oshkosh, presenting an average target of $112.23, a high estimate of $137.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. A decline of 9.32% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Oshkosh. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Outperform $135.00 $163.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $91.00 $110.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $100.00 $117.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Buy $95.00 $130.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $94.00 $118.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Lowers Overweight $120.00 $132.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Buy $97.00 $137.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $116.00 $135.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $117.00 $127.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $137.00 $122.00 Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Underperform $110.00 $95.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $137.00 $125.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $98.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Oshkosh. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Oshkosh. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Oshkosh's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Oshkosh's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Oshkosh: A Closer Look

Oshkosh Corp is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms. The company had manufactured joint light tactical vehicles for the U.S. Department of Defense. The company reports in three segments: Access, Vocational and Defense. It derives maximum revenue from Access Segment.

Key Indicators: Oshkosh's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Oshkosh's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Oshkosh's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oshkosh's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oshkosh's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, Oshkosh adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

