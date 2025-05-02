Deep Dive Into OneWater Marine Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $16.75, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 25.56%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of OneWater Marine among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Overweight $16.00 $22.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $25.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $18.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OneWater Marine. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OneWater Marine. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of OneWater Marine compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of OneWater Marine compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for OneWater Marine's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into OneWater Marine's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on OneWater Marine analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering OneWater Marine: A Closer Look

OneWater Marine Inc is a recreational marine retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Dealership and Distribution. The Dealership segment is involved in selling new and pre-owned boats. It also arranges financing and insurance products, provides repairs and maintenance services, offers marine-related parts and accessories, and supplies slip and storage accommodations at certain locations. The Distribution segment focuses on the manufacturing, assembly, and distribution of marine-related products. These products are supplied to distributors, box retailers, and online retailers through a network of warehouses and distribution centers. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Dealership segment.

Understanding the Numbers: OneWater Marine's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining OneWater Marine's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.24% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: OneWater Marine's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): OneWater Marine's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): OneWater Marine's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: OneWater Marine's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.98, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ONEW

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ONEW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.