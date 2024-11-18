Deep Dive Into Nike Stock: Analyst Perspectives (33 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 33 analysts have shared their insights on Nike (NYSE:NKE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 19 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 6 8 14 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Nike and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $89.7, accompanied by a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.4% from the previous average price target of $89.34.

The standing of Nike among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $73.00 $78.00 Piral Dadhania RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $80.00 $82.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Buy $97.00 $83.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $81.00 $84.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $78.00 $71.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Lowers Buy $110.00 $115.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $92.00 $95.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $77.00 $80.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $96.00 $100.00 Piral Dadhania RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $82.00 $85.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $105.00 $110.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $82.00 $78.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Hold $83.00 $85.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $104.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Raises Hold $85.00 $80.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Maintains Hold $85.00 $85.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $79.00 Piral Dadhania RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $85.00 $75.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Maintains Buy $104.00 $104.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $80.00 $83.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $80.00 $80.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Hold $85.00 $81.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $86.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $79.00 $79.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $110.00 $105.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $92.00 $92.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Aneesha Sherman Bernstein Lowers Outperform $109.00 $112.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $80.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $79.00 $88.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $80.00 -

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nike. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Nike's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Nike's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Financial Insights: Nike

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Nike's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 August, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.43%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Nike's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nike's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nike's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.77%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, Nike faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

