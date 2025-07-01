Deep Dive Into New Fortress Energy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $8.62, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. A 58.95% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $21.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive New Fortress Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Announces Buy $8.50 - Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $13.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Lowers Buy $8.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to New Fortress Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to New Fortress Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of New Fortress Energy compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of New Fortress Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of New Fortress Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of New Fortress Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering New Fortress Energy: A Closer Look

New Fortress Energy Inc is an integrated gas-to-power company. Its business model spans the entire production and delivery chain from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to logistics, shipping, terminals, and conversion or development of a natural gas-fired generation. It has invested in floating, liquefied natural gas vessels to lower the cost of acquiring gas while securing a long-term supply for its terminals. Its segments include Terminals & Infrastructure, and Ships. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Terminals & Infrastructure segment.

Financial Milestones: New Fortress Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining New Fortress Energy's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.7% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: New Fortress Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): New Fortress Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.51, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

