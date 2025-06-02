Deep Dive Into NetApp Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Ratings for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $107.18, a high estimate of $117.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. A 5.07% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $112.91.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of NetApp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $117.00 $115.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $115.00 $120.00 David Vogt UBS Lowers Neutral $108.00 $115.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $115.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $106.00 $84.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Neutral $105.00 $90.00 Tim Long Barclays Maintains Overweight $115.00 $115.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $100.00 $120.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $113.00 $153.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Neutral $90.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NetApp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of NetApp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NetApp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of NetApp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into NetApp's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering NetApp: A Closer Look

NetApp Inc is a provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. It generates maximum revenue from the Hybrid Cloud segment. The Hybrid Cloud segment offers a portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers recast their traditional data centers with the power of cloud. This portfolio is designed to operate with public clouds to unlock the potential of hybrid, multi-cloud operations. Hybrid Cloud is composed of software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services.

NetApp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, NetApp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.55% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NetApp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 33.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: NetApp's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.11. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

