Deep Dive Into NetApp Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $119.45, with a high estimate of $153.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. A 12.75% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $136.91.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NetApp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Amit Daryanani |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $100.00|$120.00 | |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $113.00|$153.00 | |Asiya Merchant |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $90.00|$110.00 | |Ananda Baruah |Loop Capital |Lowers |Buy | $130.00|$150.00 | |Asiya Merchant |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $110.00|$135.00 | |Tim Long |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $115.00|$132.00 | |Aaron Rakers |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $115.00|$130.00 | |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $153.00|$160.00 | |Aaron Rakers |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $130.00|$140.00 | |Wamsi Mohan |B of A Securities |Raises |Neutral | $128.00|$121.00 | |Mehdi Hosseini |Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $130.00|$155.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NetApp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NetApp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NetApp compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NetApp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of NetApp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of NetApp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NetApp analyst ratings.

Get to Know NetApp Better

NetApp Inc is a provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. It generates maximum revenue from the Hybrid Cloud segment. The Hybrid Cloud segment offers a portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers recast their traditional data centers with the power of cloud. This portfolio is designed to operate with public clouds to unlock the potential of hybrid, multi-cloud operations. Hybrid Cloud is composed of software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services.

NetApp: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NetApp's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NetApp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 31.69%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NetApp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NetApp's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.26. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.