Deep Dive Into Navient Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $14.0, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.08%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Navient's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $16.00 $15.00 Terry Ma Barclays Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $15.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Navient. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Navient compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Navient's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Navient

Navient Corp provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. It operates business in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending and Business Processing.

Navient: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Navient's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.87%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Navient's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Navient's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Navient's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Navient's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 19.92, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

