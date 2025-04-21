Deep Dive Into Murphy Oil Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Murphy Oil, revealing an average target of $31.38, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. A 14.43% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $36.67.

A clear picture of Murphy Oil's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Paul Cheng |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $22.00|$36.00 | |Josh Silverstein |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $23.00|$28.00 | |Devin McDermott |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $32.00|$37.00 | |Betty Jiang |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $32.00|$34.00 | |Arun Jayaram |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $28.00|$33.00 | |Mark Lear |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $34.00|$35.00 | |Betty Jiang |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $34.00|$37.00 | |Josh Silverstein |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $32.00|$34.00 | |Tim Rezvan |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $37.00|$50.00 | |Neal Dingmann |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $31.00|$42.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $31.00|$35.00 | |Mark Lear |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $35.00|$39.00 | |Devin McDermott |Morgan Stanley |Announces |Underweight | $37.00|- |

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Murphy Oil. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Murphy Oil compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Murphy Oil's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Murphy Oil Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company, with both onshore and offshore operations and properties. It operates in two geographic reportable segments the United States and Canada. It generates the majority of its revenue form the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Murphy Oil faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -20.5% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Murphy Oil's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Murphy Oil's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Murphy Oil adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

