Deep Dive Into M&T Bank Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Ratings for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 2 5 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $187.38, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $161.00. Observing a 7.83% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $173.77.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of M&T Bank among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $210.00 $208.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $215.00 $183.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $165.00 $170.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $220.00 $195.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $183.00 $180.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $188.00 $160.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $190.00 $164.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $195.00 $180.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $174.00 $160.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $185.00 $159.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $180.00 $170.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $161.00 $160.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $170.00 $170.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to M&T Bank. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of M&T Bank's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of M&T Bank's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on M&T Bank analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About M&T Bank

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal and is primarily focused on commercial real estate and commercial-related lending, with some retail operations also present.

M&T Bank's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, M&T Bank faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.53% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: M&T Bank's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): M&T Bank's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): M&T Bank's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: M&T Bank's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.62, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

