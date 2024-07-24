Deep Dive Into Moody's Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Moody's (NYSE:MCO) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $436.29, with a high estimate of $510.00 and a low estimate of $374.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.78% from the previous average price target of $408.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Moody's by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $455.00 $482.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Raises Buy $510.00 $430.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $455.00 $395.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $392.00 $374.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $454.00 $424.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Hold $374.00 $350.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $414.00 $405.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Moody's. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Moody's compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Moody's's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Moody's's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators.



Unveiling the Story Behind Moody's

Moody's, along with S&P Ratings, is a leading provider of credit ratings on fixed-income securities. The ratings segment, Moody's Investors Service, includes corporates, structured finance, financial institutions, and public finance ratings. MIS represents a majority of the firm's profit and about half the firm's revenue. The other segment, Moody's Analytics, consists of decision solutions, research and insights, and data and information.

Breaking Down Moody's's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Moody's displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Moody's's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 32.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moody's's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.74%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moody's's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.05, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

