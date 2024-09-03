Deep Dive Into Moody's Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Moody's (NYSE:MCO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $473.42, a high estimate of $514.00, and a low estimate of $392.00. Marking an increase of 8.11%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $437.91.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Moody's's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $514.00 $460.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $510.00 - Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $500.00 $450.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $475.00 $450.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $455.00 $482.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $470.00 $455.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $492.00 $454.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Hold $454.00 $443.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Raises Buy $510.00 $430.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $455.00 $395.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $392.00 $374.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $454.00 $424.00

Delving into Moody's's Background

Moody's, along with S&P Ratings, is a leading provider of credit ratings on fixed-income securities. The ratings segment, Moody's Investors Service, includes corporates, structured finance, financial institutions, and public finance ratings. MIS represents a majority of the firm's profit and about half the firm's revenue. The other segment, Moody's Analytics, consists of decision solutions, research and insights, and data and information.

Breaking Down Moody's's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Moody's's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moody's's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moody's's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Moody's's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.93, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

